Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 502.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackline were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Blackline in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Blackline by 285.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Blackline Inc has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.54 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $26,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,660,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,785 shares of company stock worth $15,828,803. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackline from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.