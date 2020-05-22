Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Photronics worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Photronics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 629,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after acquiring an additional 327,835 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 342,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 203,072 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Photronics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,349,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 157,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $810.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,656.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.