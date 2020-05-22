Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,410 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $22.55 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $400.49 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Jorge Hevia sold 38,849 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $827,872.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,671.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $960,889. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.