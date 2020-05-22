UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 54.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,767 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKD opened at $166.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.81. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $122.90 and a 52-week high of $194.19.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

