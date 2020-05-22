Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ SP opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $428.43 million, a P/E ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.94. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

