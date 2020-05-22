UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.42% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 577.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 245.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $117.18 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.34.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

