Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,039 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $38.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $677.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.36 million. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 542,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.11 per share, with a total value of $22,291,979.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

