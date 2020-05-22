Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,413 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,286 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,129,000 after buying an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

DKS stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.