UBS Group AG Sells 361,449 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,274 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,616 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,059,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.97 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.