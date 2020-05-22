Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Albireo Pharma worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $378.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.89. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $35.76.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $31,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,974 shares of company stock worth $34,641 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

