Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Aaron’s worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Aaron’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Aaron’s from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

