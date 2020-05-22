Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 398,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 838,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after buying an additional 218,021 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,787,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after buying an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $9.19 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.86 million. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PVG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

