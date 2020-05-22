Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 302.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chegg worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.82, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,356 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,286.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sarnoff sold 66,666 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $4,339,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,897.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,200 shares of company stock worth $21,538,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

