Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,820 shares of company stock worth $341,769 and have sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UMH opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $475.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

