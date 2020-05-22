Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Repligen worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter valued at $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 166.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

In other news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $72,090.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,725,270.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,307 shares of company stock worth $10,330,055. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Repligen’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

