Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,286 Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Veracyte worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 467.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,044 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $28,480,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,658,000 after acquiring an additional 641,706 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 289,015 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,460.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 0.88. Veracyte Inc has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.