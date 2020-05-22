Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Svennilson Peter bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $416.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen C. Lam sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $148,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

