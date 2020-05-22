Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,126 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,126 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognex by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

