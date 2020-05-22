Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Roku by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Roku by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.82. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. Roku’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.95.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,687 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.39, for a total transaction of $189,601.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,380.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,488,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,337.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,872 shares of company stock worth $17,649,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

