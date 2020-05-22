Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

