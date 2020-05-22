Comerica Bank Has $680,000 Stake in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 26.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Stewart Information Services by 24.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.4% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $288,254.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $465,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,407.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.52. The stock has a market cap of $719.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

