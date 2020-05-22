Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Axcelis Technologies worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 131,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 687,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,565,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $24.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $29.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.