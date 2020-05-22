NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetGear were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetGear during the fourth quarter worth $7,312,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of NetGear by 30.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $53,566.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,678 shares of company stock valued at $442,505. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetGear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $25.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $734.59 million, a PE ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.08. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.95 million. NetGear had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

