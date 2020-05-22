iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stock Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.12. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $56.27 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

