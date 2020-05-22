UBS Group AG Sells 54,824 Shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 6.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.67.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,035 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,574 over the last ninety days. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.61 and its 200 day moving average is $121.51. MSA Safety Inc has a fifty-two week low of $83.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.66.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $341.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.77%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

