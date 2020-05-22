Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to post $1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.25. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

CCK opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. Crown has a 1-year low of $42.97 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 26,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

