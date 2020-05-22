Brokerages Expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.17. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 141%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

