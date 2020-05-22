Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Walmart stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

