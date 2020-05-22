GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) to report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on GATX from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:GATX opened at $61.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. GATX has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

