The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.61. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,750.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,849.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,251.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,186 shares of company stock worth $683,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

