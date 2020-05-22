Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is ($0.67). Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Criteo from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

CRTO opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. Criteo has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.