BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce ($1.81) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.74). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 366.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Noah A. Elbogen bought 15,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.32 per share, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $432.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

