Scotiabank Lowers NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Posted by on May 22nd, 2020

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$9.69 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$6.27 and a 1-year high of C$13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

