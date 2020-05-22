Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,240

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).
Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,526 ($20.07) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,600.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,707.27. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
