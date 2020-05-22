$0.26 EPS Expected for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.36. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $8.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 385.30% and a net margin of 22.27%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHH. Wolfe Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 11.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHH opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.36. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

