Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to Announce -$1.16 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.60). Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 241.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

CAKE opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $48.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 48.10%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,307,210,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,261,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,137,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,504,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 385,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

