Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.82. eBay posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.0% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 13.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after acquiring an additional 211,194 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 406.9% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,673 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,179 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

