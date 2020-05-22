Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of CRNX opened at $18.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $617.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 6,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $86,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 607,051 shares of company stock worth $8,884,993. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

