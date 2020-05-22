Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Trustmark worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

