Zacks: Brokerages Expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. CGI posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIB. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in CGI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,157,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,600,000 after buying an additional 105,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,040,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,372,000 after buying an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,440,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,311,000 after purchasing an additional 146,122 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,679,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,613,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,548,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.79.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

