Brokerages Anticipate Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will report ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.35). Penske Automotive Group reported earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.