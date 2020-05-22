Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter.

BREW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Craft Brew Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BREW stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $293.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.