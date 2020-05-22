Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Short Interest Update

Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 30th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

CLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,926,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLI stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mack Cali Realty has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mack Cali Realty will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.