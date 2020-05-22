Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SJR opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0707 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 78.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,288 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,476,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 637,963 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

