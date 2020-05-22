Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Short Interest Up 19.9% in May

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE:SJR opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00.
Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,197,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,288 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,397,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,857,000 after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after acquiring an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,476,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,010,000 after acquiring an additional 637,963 shares during the period. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SJR. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.