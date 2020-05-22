Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the April 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.41.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $182.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $716.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Public Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Public Storage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

