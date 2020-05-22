Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce $9.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $11.80 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $16.95 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.13 million to $84.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $167.80 million, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $185.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on FLXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.63. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

