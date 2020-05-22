Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages expect Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) to report sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the highest is $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

FBHS stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,631,000 after purchasing an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

