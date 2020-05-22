$68.27 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to post sales of $68.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.21 million to $89.40 million. TrueCar reported sales of $88.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $293.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.61 million to $335.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $264.86 million, with estimates ranging from $260.58 million to $271.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRUE shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.28. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 5.88.

In related news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares in the company, valued at $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

