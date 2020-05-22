$16.19 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report $16.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $10.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $46.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $76.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.57 million to $104.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.38 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $120.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.11% and a negative net margin of 34.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.11. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The company has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 202,283 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 831.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.