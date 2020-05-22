Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.29.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $204.66 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

